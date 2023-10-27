News you can trust since 1886
Buckshaw Village takeaway Taste of Thailand closes due to running costs

A popular Thai takeaway has closed its doors due to a ‘dramatic rise in running costs’.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:36 BST
A Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village is now shut until further notice, said its owners.

Takeaway owners Alicia Hardicker, 30, and Richard Withington, 37, confirmed the closure on Facebook this morning (Friday, October 27).

In an emotional farewell to customers, they said the business had been struggling with rising costs and there was no option but to close the doors for the foreseeable future.

A Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, has closed until further notice due to 'a dramatic rise in running costs'A Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, has closed until further notice due to 'a dramatic rise in running costs'
They added they hoped to reopen in the future but said they might need a ‘miracle’ to overcome the challenges facing the food and hospitality trade during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

They said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I'm writing this, but unfortunately A Taste of Thailand is now closed until further notice.

"After the last couple of years it’s been a battle for small businesses and hospitality and our restaurant has fallen victim to the dramatic rise in running costs and we just simply struggled.

“Thank you to all of our amazing customers. It’s been a pleasure meeting all of you and meeting some amazing friends.

“We hate that we are letting our community down and we are fighting for a miracle. This isn’t goodbye just yet, we hope.

“An even bigger thank you to our amazing team who have always got a smile on their face, even knowing the hardship that's been going on behind closed doors.

"You're not just my staff, you're family and we can’t genuinely thank you all enough.

“Hopefully this isn't a ‘goodbye’... maybe just a ‘see you later’.

"Please remember behind this post there is a family that is hurting. We will keep you updated as best as we can and as soon as we can.

“We hope to see you all soon. Thanks once again, Alicia, Richard and Mama.”

The takeaway added that all tickets for its Halloween party on Saturday (October 28) will be refunded in due course.

