Boots Leyland store to close after Christmas and New Year

Boots will close its Leyland store after Christmas.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
The health and beauty retailer will permanently shut its store in Hough Lane in January.

Plans for its closure were confirmed by local GPs who contacted patients advising them to find an alternative pharmacy to pick up their prescriptions.

In a notice to patients, Worden Medical Centre said: “Please be aware Boots is closing in January, you will need to find an alternative pharmacy to nominate in order for your prescriptions to be sent.”

An exact closing date has not been confirmed at this stage, but the store is expected to close in early January following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In September, Boots announced plans to close 300 of its stores across the UK, but had only confirmed a few locations.

It said the stores which would be closing down were not expected to meet their financial targets.

There are currently no proposed redundancies at the Leyland store and affected workers are expected to be given roles at other locations.

Earlier this year, Boots explained its strategy was to divert resources where it was most needed.

A spokesperson said: “Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up-to-date environment.”

Boots was approached for further details.

