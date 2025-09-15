The latest cuts mean fewer places to grab bargain beauty buys 💄

Bodycare to shut another 30 stores this week after entering administration

Closures on Tuesday and Thursday will see 130 staff lose their jobs

Just 85 shops will remain open, down from 147 at the start of September

Retailer hit by rising costs, funding shortfalls and supply chain issues

Administrators still in talks with potential buyers to save parts of the chain

Shoppers will soon see even fewer stores on the high street, as a struggling health and beauty chain prepares to shut another 30 shops this week.

Bodycare has announced the closures just days after it entered administration earlier this month, and it follows the loss of 32 stores announced at the time.

Administrators have confirmed the latest round of shutdowns will take place on Tuesday and Thursday (September 16 and 18).

It means bargain hunters who rely on Bodycare for discounted toiletries, fragrances and beauty essentials could soon find their nearest store has disappeared.

Once the 30 outlets close, just 85 Bodycare shops will remain open across the UK, less than half the 147 it traded from at the start of September.

Bodycare in Lancaster is due to close its doors.

All 130 staff working at the stores will be made redundant when they close. It follows around 450 job losses from the first wave of closures earlier this month.

Bodycare, which first launched in Lancashire in 1970, has long been a go-to destination for affordable branded health and beauty products.

These are the locations of Bodycare stores closing on September 16:

Bolton, Greater Manchester

Bromsgrove, Worcestershire

Castleford, West Yorkshire

Chesterfield, Derbyshire

Doncaster, South Yorkshire

Greenock, Scotland

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Salford, Greater Manchester

Skipton, North Yorkshire

Stevenage, Hertfordshire

Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Ulverston, Cumbria

Whitehaven, Cumbria

These are the locations of Bodycare stores closing on September 18:

Dudley, West Midlands

Dunfermline, Scotland

Hanley, Staffordshire

Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire

Hyde, Greater Manchester

Ilford, Greater London

Ipswich, Suffolk

Morpeth, Northumberland

Newark, Nottinghamshire

Northallerton, North Yorkshire

Ormskirk, Lancashire

Redcar, North Yorkshire

Rochdale, Greater Manchester

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

St Helens, Merseyside

Workington, Cumbria

But the retailer has struggled in recent years as high street costs have soared and shoppers have increasingly shifted to supermarkets and online rivals.

Administrators from Interpath said the business also faced supply chain difficulties due to a lack of funding, leaving some shops unable to stay properly stocked.

Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, thanked staff for their commitment during such an uncertain period.

He said the team is “continuing to trade the remaining 85 stores while we remain in discussions with interested parties with the aim of preserving as much of the business as possible.”

Talks are ongoing with potential buyers, raising hopes that at least part of Bodycare could be rescued. Until then, customers are being urged to check before travelling to their local store, as closures could happen at short notice.

