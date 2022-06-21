The Yates Wine Lodge on South Promenade has been empty since March 19 when an announcement from staff on Facebook said they were shutting the doors “forever”.

The distinctive art deco building is locally listed by the council meaning it considered a community asset and has some additional protection in planning terms from future development.

But many people are surprised that a large pub in a prime spot is currently empty when Blackpool should be cashing in on staycations amid the cost of living crisis and problems with foreign travel at the airports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yates's on Blackpool promenade at South Shore in its heyday

Blackpool Council's licensing department confirmed the venue's alcohol licence was surrendered in May, with no new application currently submitted for the premises.

The pub was run by the Stonegate Pub Company, and is now once again being listed as freehold with vacant possession, with a price tag of £900,000 on the website of Manchester-based property agents Fleurets.

The two storey building has capacity for 200 people on its forecourt and ground floor with room for 150 more upstairs.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the Yates's Wine Lodge South Shore Blackpool

Since the pub is closed, anyone interested in buying it must book viewings. The agents have arranged two open viewing sessions. The first is between noon and 1pm on Friday, June 24, and the second is between noon and 1pm on Monday, July 4.

A statement on the sale website said: “This property was previously tenanted by Stonegate Pub Company who traded it as a Yates Wine Lodge. They activated a break clause and vacated the property in March 2022. Experienced operators may feel that the premises may suit a variety of operations given the tremendous tourist trade potential that this location offers.”

Anyone interested is asked to call Fleurets Manchester office for an offer form.

The agents added: “There will then be a best and final offer deadline of noon on Friday, July 8.”