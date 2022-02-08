Blackpool's £30m conference centre is completed

Now the largest venue of its kind in the North, it has been designed to offer complete flexibility, with it being available to book as a standalone venue offering a range of connected spaces.

The centre will provide 2,400sqm of event space to accommodate 2,000 visitors over two floors, and when integrated with the wider Winter Gardens’ complex, it creates an overall delegate capacity of 7,000.

With the addition of the new Conference and Exhibition Centre, the Winter Gardens will provide 12 distinct venues, all under one roof, offering a total of 4.9 acres of connected conference, meeting, event and exhibition space.

Michael Williams outside the new conference centre at the Winter Gardens

The centre was unveiled to businesses from across Blackpool at the latest meeting of the Blackpool Business Leadership Group last week.

Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens, said: “Blackpool is transforming with hundreds of millions of pounds being invested in new hotels, office space, attractions, transport infrastructure and the built environment. All of which will help enhance its appeal as a business and leisure destination.

“We are extremely proud that our new conference and exhibition venue will play a vital role attracting a wide range of visitors to Blackpool and enhancing the local economy. While the conferencing and events sector is competitive, we’re already seeing a healthy demand for the new conference centre.”

In spring this year, the Conservative Party will be hosting its spring conference at the conference centre.

The rear view of the Winter Gardens with the conference centre entrance