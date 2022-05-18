Blackpool’s hotels were among the top performers in the UK, study shows

Colliers’ UK Hotel Market Performance report examined the performance of 25 UK hotel submarkets during 2021 and in its latest report, the firm found that hotels in the seaside destinations were able to secure between 25 per cent and 45 per cent higher room rates than in 2019, helping to stave off rising costs of operation.

This resulted in the destinations achieving up to 20 per cent higher RevPAR than their 2019 results.

The report said that Blackpool particularly benefitted from the 125th anniversary of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and The Empress Ballroom celebrations in 2021, which created additional demand and an increase in room rates.

The Boulevard Hotel on the South Promenade in Blackpool

It also did well out of the opening of the new Boulevard Hotel, which was ranked amongst the top 10 per cent of all hotels worldwide in the 2021 TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards, also helping to support higher rates across the submarket.

Colliers found that historically strong markets such as London and Edinburgh continued to struggle during last year, however with the re-opening of international travel and return of business conferences, fortunes for these markets are expected to return this year.

Marc Finney at Colliers, said: “ADR growth across the UK outstripped inflation last year, with 15 out of the 25 markets we analysed recording average room rates above pre-pandemic levels, and at least five submarkets exceeding their 2019 RevPAR as well.