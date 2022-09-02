Blackpool welcomes new car dealership name to the town, creating more than 30 jobs
A new car dealership has opened in Blackpool – the eighth in the region for the growing company.
The former CD Bramall and former Evans Halshaw Peugeot site off Preston New Road near Metropolitan Drive has now become a Chapelhouse Suzuki dealership.
The site has been given an extensive refurbishment and had its official opening on August 25.
The company bought the site last year and has extended the showroom space and given the workshop area a complete revamp. The dealership technicians are able to work on any make of car in the facilities.
Most Popular
-
1
Lancashire billionaires splash £600m to snap up these forecourt shops
-
2
Takeaway fears eased as new plans for shops in residential part of Preston decided
-
3
Fulwood nursery First Steps shuts down suddenly after 25 years
-
4
Baker Street: bar in Preston gets go-ahead to open new beer garden until 3.30am
-
5
Rest insured: the meteoric rise of the Lancashire firm which went from losing £70k to turning over £15m, 100 staff, and boxing sponsorships
Read More
The new Blackpool dealership has become the eighth Chapelhouse Suzuki location in the North West, and the first on the Fylde coast. The company, founded in 1989, also has sites at Southport, St Helens, Warrington, Wigan, Preston, Bolton and Blackburn. As well as Suzuki, Chapelhouse also has brands Kia and MG across the region.
Phil Clay, Chapelhouse operations director said: “We are proud to become part of the local community. It will create between 35 to 40 new positions within the dealership.
"We have eight Suzuki branches now across the North West, Chapelhouse is one of Suzuki biggest business partners and we have been associated with the Suzuki brand for 30 years. Chapelhouse’s investment in both their staff and customers is second to none.”
Denis Houston, Suzuki aftersales director, said: “This Chapelhouse Suzuki dealership is possibly one of the best examples across the country. Suzuki customer experience is 100 per cent.
The company was founded in St Helens and has more than 1,000 cars across its sites in the region.
In January this year, the company published its financial results for the for the year ending June 30, 2021. It saw its operating profit leap by almost 40 per cent to £3.3m from £2.39m.
This was despite the periods of lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic hindering trade and reducing its turnover which fell from £77.6m the year before to £74.7m.
Pre-tax profit increased from £2.39m to £3.32m and the company employed 237 people.
In 2019 it bought three dealerships from the Bolton Car Company for an undisclosed sum.