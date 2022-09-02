Blackpool welcomes new car dealership name to the town, creating more than 30 jobs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former CD Bramall and former Evans Halshaw Peugeot site off Preston New Road near Metropolitan Drive has now become a Chapelhouse Suzuki dealership.

The site has been given an extensive refurbishment and had its official opening on August 25.

The company bought the site last year and has extended the showroom space and given the workshop area a complete revamp. The dealership technicians are able to work on any make of car in the facilities.

The newly opened Chapelhouse Suzuki car dealership at Preston New Road, Blackpool

The new Blackpool dealership has become the eighth Chapelhouse Suzuki location in the North West, and the first on the Fylde coast. The company, founded in 1989, also has sites at Southport, St Helens, Warrington, Wigan, Preston, Bolton and Blackburn. As well as Suzuki, Chapelhouse also has brands Kia and MG across the region.

Phil Clay, Chapelhouse operations director said: “We are proud to become part of the local community. It will create between 35 to 40 new positions within the dealership.

"We have eight Suzuki branches now across the North West, Chapelhouse is one of Suzuki biggest business partners and we have been associated with the Suzuki brand for 30 years. Chapelhouse’s investment in both their staff and customers is second to none.”

Left, Denis Houston, Suzuki Aftersales Director, and right Phil Clay Chapelhouse Operations Director a the opening of the new Chapelhouse Suzuki dealership off Preston New Roade in Blackpool

Denis Houston, Suzuki aftersales director, said: “This Chapelhouse Suzuki dealership is possibly one of the best examples across the country. Suzuki customer experience is 100 per cent.

The company was founded in St Helens and has more than 1,000 cars across its sites in the region.

In January this year, the company published its financial results for the for the year ending June 30, 2021. It saw its operating profit leap by almost 40 per cent to £3.3m from £2.39m.

This was despite the periods of lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic hindering trade and reducing its turnover which fell from £77.6m the year before to £74.7m.

Pre-tax profit increased from £2.39m to £3.32m and the company employed 237 people.