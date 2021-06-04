Blackpool pop-up shop was a success for Fylde business women

Four Pink Link Members who normally trade online or at events enjoyed the physical presence of selling in Blackpool’s largest shopping centre.

Powered by the council’s Blackpool Unlimited, consumers were able to see their products first hand and connect with the business owners.

Artist, Catherine Bamber of Little Things To Cherish created a range of local landmarks that were popular with tourists looking for gifts. She also was able to discuss creating bespoke pieces for local businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Dewhurst from Lytham Gin at the pop-up shop in the Hohndshill Shopping Centre, Blackpool

Visitors to Rachel Grounds’ Sassy Chic stand were treated to fashion accessories and jewellery to make them look and feel fabulous.

Lynne Webster of Baby Bamboo and Beyond sold pamper packs, face cloths and make-up brushes, all made from bamboo. The environmentally friendly products were a popular choice for shoppers looking to make small changes that will help the planet.

Sara Dewhurst of Lytham Gin did a roaring trade selling her award winning gins, gin liqueurs and rums with both local residents and visitors to the resort. She met several hospitality businesses who expressed interest in supplying her brand in their establishments.

Overall, the businesswomen made 272 transactions and took over £4,076 in sales. After over 12 months of restricted opportunities and missed interactions, it was a welcome opportunity for these local independent female retailers to connect with customers face to face, expand awareness of their brand as well as the added potential of gaining repeat sales.

Catherine Bamber (left) serves customers.

Coral Horn, founder of Pink Link said: “The costs associated with having a shop are often daunting to small businesses. The Pink Link Pop Up Shop was a much needed business boost for our Pink Link Members – and it was free for them.

"The pandemic has seen the need for reinvention and innovation in business and this exclusive event was a prime opportunity to attract new customers and hear directly about consumers’ needs and desires. This feedback enables the retailers to stand out above the competition and use the opportunity to be more sustainable and prepared for change in the future.”

Blackpool Gazette: Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿

Rachel Grounds from Sassy Chic

Pop-up shop at Houndshill organised by Pink Link. Pictured are Sara Dewhurst from Lytham Gin, Rachel Grounds from Sassy Chic, Coral Horn from Pink Link, Kriss Wilson from Blackpool Unlimited, Catherine Bamber from Little Things to Cherish, coun Mark Smith and Pinl Link ambassador Julie Maughan.