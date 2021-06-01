Blackpool Pleasure Beach: tickets, prices, season passes, speedy passes and online booking

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, one of the resort’s biggest attractions, has been celebrating its 125th anniversary this year.

With a wide range of different rides and roller coasters to suit any thrill level, this is the perfect day out that all the family can enjoy.

Here is everything you need to know when you need to know about tickets and prices when planning your trip:

Prices

Tickets for Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach start at £33 for adults and children over the age of 12, and £28 for kids aged 11-years-old and younger.

Adult tickets at the full gate price cost £43, and full price kids tickets cost £36.

Everything you need to know about tickets and online booking at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. (Photo by DawnyH)

Tickets can be more expensive at weekends and more popular times.

eTickets

eTickets are electronic tickets that are downloaded to your phone just like a boarding card, replacing* Wristbands and Pleasure Beach Passes.

This means you can bypass the Ticket Centre and directly enter the park through the main entrance to enjoy the rides.

eTickets can either be shown on your phone or printed before you visit.

*Wristbands will still be available from the Ticket Centre.

TOP TIP: Book your tickets online before midnight, the day before your visit, to save some money.

Bookings on the same day as the visit date will be at the full gate price.

You can find out more about how eTickets work by clicking HERE.

Online Booking

Booking your tickets online at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website is advised so you can save money, enter the park as soon as you arrive, and avoid disappointment if the park reaches capacity.

To buy your tickets, click HERE.

How do I know my booking has been confirmed?

If you have a reference number then you have a confirmed booking.

You should receive a confirmation email with a reference number and instructions on how to claim your eTickets.

If you haven't received any confirmation, email [email protected]

What are Season Passes?

A Platinum Club Season Pass entitles you to an eTicket for every day of the season and a range of exclusive discounts.

A Platinum Pass will set you back £125.

Speedy Pass

Speedy Pass is Blackpool Pleasure Beach's version of a fast track service for ride queues.

The standard Speedy Pass is an extra £25 per person.

With the standard pass you wait the same amount of time as the normal queue line but with one advantage, you don't have to stand in line.

Your Speedy Pass countdown timer will notify you when it's your turn to ride, allowing you to enjoy the rest of the park while Speedy Pass queues virtually for you.

The VIP PLUS Speedy Pass is £50 per person.

With this pass your wait time is reduced by 90 per cent of the normal queue length, allowing you to get on even more rides during your visit.

How it works

Book your Speedy Pass online in advance along with your eTickets.

Step 1: Log into your account using today.blackpoolpleasurebeach.comStep 2: Click or tap the Speedy Pass icon

Step 3: Select the ride you want to go on

Step 4: Wait for the counter to count down and then head to your chosen ride

Step 5: Enter the ride via the Speedy Pass entrance and enjoy the ride

Step 6: Repeat these simple steps as many times as you can throughout your day

