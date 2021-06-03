Blackpool Pleasure Beach: all of the rides and rollercoasters families can enjoy at Nickelodeon Land

This collaboration between Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Nickelodeon sees a six-acre area of the park transformed into a kids paradise.

Based on characters and shows from the world's most popular network for children, Nickelodeon Land is loaded with 12 fantastic rides designed to thrill and entertain the whole family.

Meet your favourite characters, take a trip to the Krusty Krab and brave the Nickelodeon Streak - a classic wooden coaster.

Here are all of the rides and rollercoasters children and families can enjoy:

*Looking to head outside of Nickelodeon Land for your family fun on the park? Check out our full list of rides kids can enjoy by clicking HERE.

1. Nickelodeon Land at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is loaded with 12 fantastic rides. Buy photo

2. Bikini Bottom Bus Tour Take a spin as you hop aboard the bus for a cut rate tour of bikini bottom! Photo: Mitch Hell Buy photo

3. Wonder Pets Big Circus Bounce As an honorary member of their team, you’re invited to climb aboard the circus train for a bumpy, bouncy ride around the Big Circus while the Wonder Pets show off their own talents in the centre ring. Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Buy photo

4. Avatar Airbender Step inside the mystical air temple Pagoda and get ready to ride the airwaves. Once you’re on board, your disk will start to soar on a half-circle track. Nearby, you’ll notice Aang hovering and pushing you higher and faster through the air. Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach Buy photo