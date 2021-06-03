Blackpool Pleasure Beach: 15 rides that kids and families can enjoy at the park
With a wide range of different rides and roller coasters to suit any thrill level, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.
From Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, The Alice In Wonderland Ride or the world famous Flying Machines, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the perfect day out the whole family can enjoy.
We've compiled a list of all of the rides children can enjoy outside of Nickelodeon Land. Check it out below:
*Read our full guide HERE to find all the information you need to make your day at Blackpool Pleasure Beach as enjoyable as possible.
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.