Each week we will bring you the latest money off deals available for Blackpool s attractions, events, hotels and hospitality venues.

So if you are looking to save money during your visit this month, here are the latest Blackpool deals and offers.

If you'd like your businesses offer to be included, email [email protected]

- Blackpool attraction offers and discounts:

Blackpool Tower, Central Promenade >>

You can save up to 20% on single admission on selected dates when you book online, or you can save 35% on three attractions, including Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds and The Blackpool Tower Dungeon.

More details on these offers can be found on the Blackpool Tower Website.

Blackpool Zoo, East Park Drive, Blackpool >>

You can save up to 28% off entry to Blackpool Zoo when you purchase a 12 month kids pass. You can also save money by signing up to a Blackpool Zoo membership.

Pleasure Beach, South Promenade, Blackpool >>

You can get 20% off a Blackpool Pleasure Beach entry when you book in advance of your visit. Online bookings must be made before midnight the day before to take advantage of the discount.

You can book your tickets and find out more on the Blackpool Pleasure Beach website.

Sandcastle Waterpark, South Promenade, Blackpool >>

Locals living in the FY1 to FY8 postcodes can receive 50% when signing up for a local members card.

Full details can be found by visiting the Sandcastle Waterpark website.

- Food and drink discounts in Blackpool:

2 for 1 pubs >>

A number of pubs in Blackpool are offering two meals for the price of one, including, The Outside Inn located in Whitehills Business Park and the Air Balloon in Squires Gate Lane, South Shore.

Two meals for £9.95 at Sizzling Pubs >>

At the Devonshire Arms in Devonshire road and the Highfield Pub in South Shore visitors can get two meals for £9.95.

Brewers Fayre, Yeadon Way, South Shore, FY1 6BF >>

At Brewers Fayre in Blackpool, if you sign up to the website you can receive 25% off your food bill.

- Hotel and B&B discounts and offers in Blackpool:

Cliffs Hotel, North Promenade >>

From bank holidays to illumination stay-overs there are offers available to suit anyone a midweek or break in Blackpool's Cliffs Hotel.

You can visit the Cliffs Hotel website for more details.

Imperial hotel, North Promenade >>

If you stay at the Imperial Hotel for more than three nights you can save up to 30% on your stay.

Booking details can be found at the Imperial Hotel website.

Big Blue Hotel, South Promenade, Blackpool >>

Midweek Spring break for two. Based on two sharing for two nights up to June 24. Includes breakfast, first night dinner plus one day at the Pleasure Beach. From £239.

There are a whole host of other offers available at https://www.bigbluehotel.com/offers/.

Melville Hotel, 70-72 Adelaide Street, Blackpool >>

At the Melville Hotel a first child goes free with two paying adults, and larger families can also get a further 50% off for each sibling.

And if you want to bring your furry friend along, family pets can tag along for an extra £10.

For more details or to book, visit https://themelvilleblackpool.co.uk/offers/.

Claremont Hotel, North Promenade >>

All inclusive packages for two nights plus two free trips to Fleetwood and Mecca Bingo. Free afternoon tea and scones plus daily bingo and quizzes.

For more information visit claremonthotelblackpool.co.ukViking Hotel, South Promenade >>

The Viking Hotel has an array of offers from all inclusive breaks to adult only mid-week stays. The venue also has nightly entertainment, including singers and comedians. More information can be found via the websites offers page.

Best Western Carlton, 282 North Promenade >>