Blackpool gets R-Fest - an Indy and New Wave festival with the likes of Gary Numan, Peter Hook, Squeeze, Toyah, Dreadzone and The Stranglers.

The people behind the Rebellion Festival due to take place next August, have announced R-Fest - a four day feast of music by the sea.

Rebellion is already the biggest punk and alternative festival in the world, and after two years off due to the pandemic, it’s coming back with a bang in 2022.

As well as the usual indoor sonic attack at the Winter Gardens, there will also be the likes of Gary Numan, Peter Hook and the Light, Squeeze, Toyah and Dreadzone playing live on the Headland with capacity for 15,000 and space for bars and merchandise.

The Winter Gardens in Blackpool will once again play host to the Rebellion Punk Festival

The organisers decided to expand the festival’s appeal with some more mainstream bands to complement the likes of Sham 69, Bad Religion, Circle Jerks, and Stiff Little Fingers indoors at the Winter Gardens.

Organiser Jennie Russell-Smith said: “After the long delays and world craziness we are absolutely delighted to give you the full R-FEST line up for 2022.

“We are all incredibly excited for our first ever R-FEST line up; four days of bands in the incredible headland arena with the tower and the Winter Gardens on one side and the Irish Sea on the other. It’s going to be amazing!”

She said that they aim to establish the new look festival as the North West’s premier music festival and welcome new fans.

The festival has been expanded for 2022 with an arena on the Tower Headland jfor new wave music bands

She added: “We’re sure they will be welcomed by the Rebellion Family and soon realise why Blackpool is such a special place for our summer gatherings.”

Organisers said that R-FEST will be a standalone festival and day tickets are available at £50 per day.

However, Rebellion weekend or Rebellion day ticket holders tickets will get them into R-FEST free of charge.

The festival starts on Thursday, August 4, with headliners The Levellers plus Wildhearts, Misty in Roots and Dreadzone. On August 5, The Stranglers play, along with Undertones, Skids and Toyah. On the Saturday, Gary Numan headlines with Peter Hook from New Order, Pop Will Eat Itself and Spear of Destiny.

The annual music event was last held in 2019 due to coronavirus lockldowns

On the Sunday, August 7, Squeeze are the stars, with Tom Robinson, Buzzcocks and Altered Images.

Visit www.rebellionfestivals.com/r-fest for details and tickets.