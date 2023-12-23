1 . Showtown Museum, Blackpool

Opening March 2024. Showtown is Blackpool's brand new immersive museum of fun and entertainment. Situated on the Golden Mile and in the shadow of The Blackpool Tower, this wonderful attraction captures the spirit of Lancashire's favourite seaside resort. It gives you the opportunity to get up close to the entertainers who have helped place the resort on the map over the years - the comedians, dancers, acrobats, and larger-than-life characters who transformed Blackpool into the home of popular entertainment. Photo: Lancashire Post