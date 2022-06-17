News you can trust since 1886
Blackpool delight as survey shows searches for staycation holidays is up after airport flights chaos

Blackpool’s hospitality sector is upbeat about the summer after a survey said more holidaymakers are ditching airport hell for staycations.

By Tim Gavell
Friday, 17th June 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Friday, 17th June 2022, 4:12 pm

Data compiled for Blackpool Pleasure Beach has found online demand for UK holidays has reached similar levels to that experienced in lockdown, as Brits search for other ways to have a holiday in the wake of the summer holiday cancellation chaos.

Google searches for “UK holiday” peaked towards the end of May – when the cancellation chaos reached its peak during half term week.

Google searches for “UK holiday destinations” and “UK holidays” were up 23 per cent year on year and up 14 per cent month on month in May.

Ian White from StayBlackpool

And demand online is just six per cent short of the summer 2020 pandemic levels – when Brits were unable to holiday abroad due to the pandemic travel restrictions.

The data showed the most popular UK seaside locations for hotels was Blackpool with 60,500 Google searches a month, beating southern rival Brighton, which had 49,500 Google searches.

Robert Owen, director of marketing at Blackpool Pleasure Beach said: “It’s so exciting that the borders have opened, flights are boarding, and inbound and outbound travel can start again.

Passengers trying to get away for half-term holiday were greeted by chaotic scenes and flights being cancelled as airports around the UK failed to employ enough staff

“It’s interesting to see, however, that there’s still a demand for UK staycations. Brits have cottoned on to the fact that there’s so much to do here in the UK. Whether you’re visiting the South of France, Barcelona or a UK seaside town, you’ll see much of the same: beaches, amusement parks and lots of family fun.

“It’s such a shame to see so many holiday plans ruined amid the airport chaos, especially after the difficulties presented by the pandemic. It really does go to show how amazing staycations can be – you don’t have to worry about cancelled flights or long delays, you can be in charge of your own travel plans.”

Ian White from StayBlackpool said: “StayBlackpool members are significantly encouraged by the details of this report.

“Since Easter there have been many challenges where staying visitor numbers have been lower than anticipated, however Blackpool is ready for such changes in demand as detailed in this report.

Thrillseekers on the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Blackpool could be set to benefit as UK holidaymakers are put off going abroad by chaos at the airports and turn to staycations

StayBlackpool is also delighted to see that VisitBlackpool has modified the way the accommodation pages of its web site works so it now offers more support for the sector in Blackpool.”

