Blackpool-based online, prize draw duo find a winning formula

Founded in 2016 by friends Alex Beckett and James Heaton, Elite Competitions has grown into one of the leading online prize draw competitions businesses in the UK.

Based on Kingcraig Road in Bispham the firm moved into its state of the art offices in 2020 and now employs 12 members of staff.

The online-only business gives people the chance to buy tickets from as little as 99p to enter prize draws for luxury items or in some cases their cash alternative.

Alex Beckett and James Heaton, of Bispham-based Elite Competitions which runs online prize draws for a range of prices

All draws have guaranteed dates and are performed using their verified random ball selector live via their YouTube and Facebook pages.

The pair featured on BBC’s popular show Dragons’ Den in 2018.

On the show, the duo successfully captured investment offers from Touker Suleyman and Tej Lelvani, but nothing came to fruition.

However they said the experience provided them with fresh motivation to help give people an opportunity to change their lives with once-in-a-lifetime prize opportunities.

The duo appeared on BBC's Dragon's Den. The offices are in Bispham

Alex said: “Our motivation was to give everyday people who work hard the chance to change their lives.

“We both come from a working-class background and fully understand the importance of working hard. We have now had more than 5,000 winners and given away over £26m in prizes including houses, huge cash amounts, and dream cars.”

James said: “We found that some of our competitors weren’t always being transparent, this is something we thought needed to change within the industry.

“We took this trait forward with us which is why you will now find all the information you need on our website before entering any of our competitions.”