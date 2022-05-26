Home Instead Blackpool has received a prestigious award by a national reviews website, having been named one of the top 20 home care companies in the North West and becoming part of the top two per cent of home care companies in the region.

The firm has made it onto the list out of 1,052 home care companies and it is the fourth time they have won this award.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site considered to be the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’.

The team form Homes Instead Blackpool have won a care award

The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones and it made it onto the exclusive list thanks to its impressively high review score of 10.

Tara McPhee, owner of Home Instead Blackpool, said: “It is so wonderful to be named as one of the top 20 home care providers in the region, and is testament to our wonderful care professionals and the dedication they show to our clients on a daily basis. We provide only the best quality of care, helping our clients remain living independently in their own homes for as long as possible. We also prioritise companionship, bringing a friendly face and company as well as care.”