Blackpool and the Fylde Coast's most booked and popular restaurants on OpenTable

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST

From buzzing local favourites to highly rated dining spots, Blackpool is full of restaurants that people can't stop booking.

We've rounded up the most sought after tables in the county, based on real diner feedback.

Looking to explore Lancashire’s most in demand restaurants?

Whether you're planning a special meal or just want to try somewhere new, this list has you covered.

Each month, OpenTable reviews nearly half a million global diner ratings to spotlight the most popular places to eat in every region including right here in Lancashire.

Here are the most booked and beloved restaurants across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.

Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1PL | 4.6 out of 5 (1,736 Google reviews) | "The breakfast buffet and restaurant food were top class."

1. The Big Blue Hotel

Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1PL | 4.6 out of 5 (1,736 Google reviews) | "The breakfast buffet and restaurant food were top class."

Photo Sales
Cartford Lane, Preston, PR3 0YP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,237 Google reviews) | "Lovely atmosphere and fab food. The desserts are the best I've ever eaten."

2. The Cartford Inn

Cartford Lane, Preston, PR3 0YP | 4.5 out of 5 (1,237 Google reviews) | "Lovely atmosphere and fab food. The desserts are the best I've ever eaten."

Photo Sales
The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4TQ | 3.9 stars out of 5 according to 1,202 Google Reviews | "Lovely place to eat staff friendly food really good large portion great meals".

3. Wild West Diner, The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4TQ

The Sands, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 4TQ | 3.9 stars out of 5 according to 1,202 Google Reviews | "Lovely place to eat staff friendly food really good large portion great meals".

Photo Sales
13-15 Market St, Blackpool FY1 1ET | 3.9 stars out of 5 according to 2,694 Google reviews. "The beers we had were absolutely perfect perfection. Guinness is always spot on here we decided to treat ourselves to Baileys hot chocolate and it is immense".

4. The Yates bar is located on 13-15 Market Street, Blackpool FY1 1ET England

13-15 Market St, Blackpool FY1 1ET | 3.9 stars out of 5 according to 2,694 Google reviews. "The beers we had were absolutely perfect perfection. Guinness is always spot on here we decided to treat ourselves to Baileys hot chocolate and it is immense".

Photo Sales
