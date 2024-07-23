The 15 best cities to get a high-speed 5G internet signal on your smartphone

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:08 BST

Always stay connect in these places 📱

Have you got sick of struggling to get a decent mobile data signal when out and about. Perhaps it has made you wonder where the best place to get a 5G signal is in the UK. 

The good folks at OpenSignal have crunched the numbers and found the cities with the fastest mobile data download speeds. It includes major cities and a few surprises. 

Find the full list in our gallery below. Make sure to click through all the pages.

These are the 15 best cities to get a 5G signal on your phone in the UK according to OpenSignal. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

1. Best cities for 5G

These are the 15 best cities to get a 5G signal on your phone in the UK according to OpenSignal. Photo: Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images | Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Justin TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 121.8 megabytes per second download speeds in Bristol. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

2. 15 - Bristol - 121.8Mbps

OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 121.8 megabytes per second download speeds in Bristol. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images | Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesPhoto: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Photo Sales
You may have expected the capital to be higher on this list. OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

3. T-14 - London - 124.7Mbps

You may have expected the capital to be higher on this list. OpenSignal found that 5G users could get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images | Leon Neal/Getty ImagesPhoto: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Tied with London, people in Newcastle can get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds with 5G, according to OpenSignal. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

4. T-14 - Newcastle - 124.7Mbps

Tied with London, people in Newcastle can get 124.7 megabytes per second download speeds with 5G, according to OpenSignal. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images | Stu Forster/Getty ImagesPhoto: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mobile phonesinternetBoost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.