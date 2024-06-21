Argos UK: best 2024 Summer Sale deals to save up to 50% on garden furniture, toys, sofas, lawnmowers, and more
- Argos has launched its 2024 Summer Sale with extensive discounts
- Shoppers can save up to 50% on selected products until 16 July
- The sale features savings on home furniture, beauty essentials, electronics, jewellery, toys, and more
- It's ideal for those looking to update their living spaces or prepare their gardens for the season ahead.
- We’ve highlighted the best deals on health & beauty, kitchenware, home electricals, and outdoor furniture
Argos has kicked off its 2024 Summer Sale, featuring thousands of discounts on home furniture, beauty essentials, home electronics, jewellery, toys, and more!
Shoppers can enjoy savings of up to 50% on selected products this summer, with deals available until Tuesday 16 July.
The sale is particularly advantageous for those looking to update their homes or prepare their gardens, as significant savings on outdoor furniture and other seasonal items are available, ideal for getting your garden ready for any incoming summer heatwaves.
We've selected and highlighted the best discounts across various categories below, so you can easily find the offers that suit your needs and preferences.
Save up to 1/2 price on selected indoor furniture
- Emma Original Mattress 4ft6 - Was £635, Now £423
- Hab Ellis Toddler Bed White With Drawer Silent - Was £165, Now £132
- Aleeza 3 Seater Charcoal - Was £980, Now £653.27
Save up to 1/2 price on selected outdoor furniture
- Habitat 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set - Grey - Was £320, Now £256
- Habitat Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench – Yellow – Was £130, Now £104
- Habitat May 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set – Mustard – Was £200, Now £120
Save up to 1/3 on Selected Garden and Outdoor Storage
- Large Wooden Lattice Planter - Was £45, Now £30
- S&J 30cm Grass Trimmer - Was £65, Now £49
- Lifetime Outdoor Storage Deck Box 116 Ga - Was £140, Now £93.34
Save 20% on selected home electricals using code ELEC20
- Philips TAR5505/10 Portable Digital Home Radio - £56 with code ELEC20
- Pioneer DJ VM-70 Speaker - £176 with code ELEC20
- Ninja BN650UK Auto IQ Compact Food Processor - £80 with code ELEC 20
Save up to 1/2 price on Health & Beauty
- Babyliss Keratin Shine Waves Tong - Was £30, Now £25
- Oral B Io4 Black Electric Toothbrush - Was £180, Now £90
- Braun S6 Electric Shaver - Was £152, Now £120
Save up to 1/2 price on selected Cook & Kitchenware
- Habitat 3pc Copper Based Pan Set - Was £90, now £45
- Tefal Induction Frying Pan - Was £24, now £15.99
- Ninja Foodi ZEROSTICK Stainless Steel 5-Piece Pan Set - Was £239.99, now £179.99
Are you excited about the Argos Summer Sale? Which deals have caught your eye?
