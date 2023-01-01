Are Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl open on New Year’s Day? Full supermarket opening and closing times for first day of 2023
New Year’s Day can be a busy shopping day.
After an indulgent few days, and a heavy night the night before, many will be waking up bleary-eyed to empty cupboards and fridges for the first day of 2023.
But when exactly are supermarkets open, if at all? It’s a confusing one as as well as it being New Year’s Day, you’ve also got to chuck in Sunday trading hours.
Asda
It’s open but you should really check your individual store as they do vary slightly. As a guide it will generally be 10am-4pm, 10.30am-4.30pm or 11am-5pm.
Tesco
Again, it’s a bit of a mixed bag so double check, but you should be able to stock up today if Tesco is your venue of choice.
Extra stores: Largely 10am-4pm or 11am to 5pm.
Express stores: Open until 10pm
Morrisons
Larger stores are open from 10am-4pm while smaller Daily outlets are open until 10pm. You can double check details here.
Aldi
Aldi is closed on New Year’s Day.
Lidi
Like Aldi, Lidl is not open on the first day of 2023.
Booths
Booths stores are, by and large, following their Sunday opening hours of 10am-4pm. You can double check here