Ambitious Leyland nursery owner buys another business

Victoria Adams (left) and Nicola Barlow, deputy manager of Toddlers Children's Nursery

Victoria Adams, who founded Teddy Towers in her former home in Clayton-le-Woods, Leyland in 2016, has bought Toddlers Pre-School Learning in Whitefield, near Manchester, in a deal arranged by the business transfer specialist Abacus Day Nursery Sales.

Ms Adams worked as a commercial manager for a high street bank before entering the childcare sector five years ago.

Her Leyland business, Teddy Towers, provides 30 childcare places and has been rated “Good” by Ofsted.

Toddlers Pre-School Learning was established in the grounds of Ribble Drive Primary School, Whitefield in 2007 by Alison Smith, who appointed Abacus Day Nursery Sales to find a new owner to allow her to retire.

The nursery, which was marketed with a guide price of £149,995, is rated “Good” by the regulator Ofsted.

The business is registered to provide up to 43 full-time childcare places and, in its most recent financial year, achieved turnover of more than £327,000. Its manager, deputy manager and nine staff have stayed on.

Among the factors Ms Adams said attracted her to the Toddlers business were its open-plan layout, which is similar to that of Teddy Towers, and its large outdoor area. Its location in the grounds of a primary school was another selling point for her.

Ms Adams said she plans to develop the nursery’s outdoor area and, over time, to introduce a number of elements of Teddy Towers, which is a plastic-free setting, to the business.