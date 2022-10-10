Ambitious aparthotel plan for empty Morecambe promenade hotel

The proposed development at the Belle Vue Hotel on Marine Road Central, wants to demolish a number of outbuildings to the rear of the site and create a car park.

The proposal also includes works to the main hotel building to convert it into an aparthotel and associated landscaping to the front of the building.

The proposed aparthotel includes eight apartments, including:

Proposals have been submitted to turn the empty Belle Vue Hotel on Morecambe promenade into an aparthotel.

• 4no. 1-bedroom units;

• 3no. 2-bedroom units; and

• 1no. studio.

Additionally, the basement level, apart from maintenance areas such as server/meter room and storage, will provide a cinema room, gym, bike storage and wc access to which will be available for all guests.

An artist's impression of what the new aparthotel at the Belle Vue Hotel in Morecambe would look like.

The proposed parking consists of eight vehicle parking spaces located at the rear of the site, along with a designated area for waste storage.

As the scheme has evolved, consideration of the site frontage has been considered to inform the design.

The area to the front of the premises is to be enhanced to provide a landscaped area as a welcoming arrival space and opportunity for guests to dwell and enjoy the aspect.

Appropriate access for all has also been provided through provision of an accessible external platform lift to the front of the building and an accessible lift to the rear.

The proposed works to the front elevation include introduction of terraces within the first and second floors, creating attractive amenity space for future residents with a sea view.

The applicant said: “The proposed Morecambe development will respond to the changing hospitality consumer trends as mentioned above, combining the facilities of a hotel with the well designed and generously proportioned hotel suites.

“These suites will be economical and favoured by guests staying more than one night, as well as group and family travellers, allowing flexibility and, if required, a safe private haven from Covid, while offering guests in-house entertainment and the option to cook rather than dine out.”

