Unfortunately unless advances in medical science develop at lightspeed pace, you, me and everyone reading this article will not live long enough to find out the answer to that. There is so much potential for major change in a thousand years, cast your mind back a millennium and the Normans were decades away from arriving on our shores.

Could future Britons be toiling under the yoke of alien invaders? If we managed to fast forward a thousand years would we find that climate change has completely upended life and the geography of the British Isles?

In an attempt to find the answers to such existential questions, I turned to the AI image generator NightCafe. See its predictions for cities such as London, Leeds, Edinburgh, Sheffield and more in our gallery below.

The prompts we set for the AI-tool were: what would the city look like in the year 3,000? And then in a second attempt: what would the city look like in a thousand years.

1 . Britain in Year 3000 What Britain will look like in the Year 3,000 according to AI. Photo by NightCafe | NightCafe Photo: NightCafe Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool This is what Blackpool and its famous seafront could look like in the Year 3,000. Good to know the Lights will still be going but that ominous dark cloud is a tad worrying. | NightCafe Photo: NightCafe Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool A bit of a different look at Blackpool of the future, as NightCafe suggested the city may have this grand gothic look in a thousand years. | NightCafe Photo: NightCafe Photo Sales