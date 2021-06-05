A mix of markets and music coming to Preston's Plau bar

Market Street Social at the Plau

Plau in Friargate has a courtyard dubbed Market Street Social.

Now Market Street Social is continuing to develop, and starting tomorrow (Sunday June 6), it is introducing Social Sundays.

The Jazzin in The Park DJ collective will be spinning tunes in the Market Street Gardens.

And in addition, the venue will have a Makers Market each Sunday – an eclectic mix of market stalls selling artisan makers ware, with stalls running through from Claytons Gate right down to Plau’s Vaults.

A spokesman said: “We will be serving a range of cocktails, natural wines, artisan beers and expertly crafted coffees.

“Our twist on a Sunday Roast will be available throughout the day, plus a host of other Plau treats to eat, drink and enjoy.”

Social Sundays will be happening every Sunday. Entry is free and the events begin at noon.

The spokesman added: “This is the first of a number of announcements of events and happenings coming to Market Street Social over the coming weeks.

“We are still working on the venue and we hope to soon be able to reveal the inside of our lovely weavers cottages to you, which will include some exciting retail space.”

The venue still has opportunities for stallholders .

If you want to have a stall, Market Street and Plau is offering covered space completely free of charge for the first month.

Contact [email protected] , outlining what you sell and which dates you would like to be considered for.

***Thankyou for reading.