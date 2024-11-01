An effective ban on street drinking that will come into force in Preston city centre before Christmas has been welcomed by businesses.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move is part of a raft of new rules designed to combat antisocial behaviour and ensure Preston is a pleasant place to spend time.

The public space protection order (PSPO) was approved by Preston City Council’s cabinet in June, but did not immediately take effect. When it is finally introduced next month, it will become an offence to consume alcohol or carry an open alcohol container after being asked by police or a council officer to stop drinking. The regulation will not apply to the outdoor areas of licensed premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although not an outright ban on drinking in the street, the measure will give wide-ranging powers to prevent the practice if it is deemed to be causing a public nuisance.

"Authorised officers" will be able to stop people drinking in public places like the Flag Market - and fine them if they refuse

There will also be a catch-all prohibition on acting “in an antisocial manner likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress”.

Amongst the other specific activities to be outlawed in the area - which covers the entire City Centre electoral ward - is the use of “intoxicating substances” and the pitching of tents in a way that is likely to pose a health and safety risk.

Mark Whittle, manager of Preston Business Improvement District, told the Lancashire Post that the group had been pressing for the PSPO for “several years”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re pleased it has finally been introduced - and hope that people working in and visiting the city centre will see the benefit.

“Everyone who uses the city centre has the right to feel comfortable and safe. The introduction of the PSPO will help the authorities better tackle distasteful or antisocial behaviour which isn’t welcome in our city centre,” Mark added.

Preston City Council says the aim of the PSPO is to challenge antisocial behaviour that is “persistent, unreasonable and has a detrimental effect on other people using those public spaces”.

Cabinet member for environment and community safety Freddie Bailey said the new rules were being implemented at just the right time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we approach the festive season, it’s vital that people in the city centre feel safe to enjoy themselves. By collaborating with Preston Police, the council will be able to reduce antisocial behaviour and enhance public safety.

“This will be the first order of its kind to be introduced into Preston and this new enforcement initiative demonstrates our joint commitment to keeping the city centre an attractive place to visit.”

Prior to the PSPO coming into force, council officers will advise residents and visitors about the new measures and the implications of breaching the order.

Once it is in operation, the city authority says official warnings will be given to anyone flouting the new rules, while enforcement action will be taken for “serious or repeat violations” - in the form of £100 fixed penalty notices. Anyone who refuses to pay and is subsequently convicted by magistrates, would be liable for a maximum punishment of a ‘level 3’ fine of up to £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Byrne, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Preston, said of the PSPO: “Antisocial behaviour can have a profound impact on people’s lives. As part of Operation Centurion, our force response to tackling antisocial behaviour, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure that those who live in, work and visit Preston can feel safe and enjoy their time here.”

The PSPO was subject to public consultation earlier this year. The rules will remain in force for the next three years, at which point they can either be renewed or rescinded.

PRESTON’S NEW RULES

In the city centre:

1. No persons shall consume alcohol or have an open alcohol container within the prohibition area after having been requested by an authorised officer to cease consumption of alcohol or hand over the container (unless in an otherwise lawful premises).

2. No persons shall ingest, inhale, inject, smoke, or otherwise use intoxicating substances within the prohibition area. Intoxicating substances being defined as substances with the capacity to stimulate or depress the central nervous system or psychoactive substances - but does not include tobacco or prescription medication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. No persons shall urinate or defecate in any public place (other than a public toilet) within the prohibition area.

4. No persons shall discard hypodermic needles or syringes in any public place within the prohibition area (except in an appropriate sharp container).

5. No persons shall occupy a tent or other temporary structure within the prohibition area in a manner likely to create a health and safety risk for other people.

6. No persons shall obstruct a building entrance or exit, stairwell, or highway in the prohibition area after being asked to move by an authorised officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. No persons shall use sound amplification equipment in any place (other than premises or vehicles where these activities are permitted under their licence conditions and with the expressed permission of the licence holder) within the prohibition area at a volume or in a manner that causes harassment, alarm or distress to any person and fail, without reasonable excuse, to reduce the volume or stop using the amplification equipment if requested to do so by an authorised Officer.

8. No persons shall act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.

Source: Preston City Council