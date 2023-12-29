News you can trust since 1886
8 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and clubs in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

Eight establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:51 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on December 15.

1. Blitz, Church Row, Preston, PR1 3BX

Rated 5 on December 15.

Rated 4 on November 30.

2. The Brook Tavern, Brook Street, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3AH

Rated 4 on November 30.

Rated 5 on December 13.

3. Scof, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2ED

Rated 5 on December 13.

Rated 4 on November 29.

4. Zagros, Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT

Rated 4 on November 29.

