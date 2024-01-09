News you can trust since 1886
6 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings

Six establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Jan 2024, 17:59 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Grand Junction, Watery Lane, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2NN

Rated 4 on December 13.

2. Kochi Bay, New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 5NY

Rated 4 on December 12.

3. Tesco Cafe, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR2 6BX

Rated 4 on December 5.

4. Starbucks Coffee, Capitol Way, Walton-le-Dale, Preston, PR5 4AW

Rated 5 on January 3.

