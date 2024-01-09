6 restaurants, cafes and takeaways in and around Preston given new food hygiene ratings
Six establishments in and around Preston have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1 / 2