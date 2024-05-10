21 of the cheapest filling stations in and around Preston for petrol and diesel as RAC issues price warning

By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 16:53 BST

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle in Preston.

The RAC issued a warning to anyone buying petrol and diesel after revealing prices had soared by 10p so far in 2024.

The motoring organisation called on the government to take action to stop retailers taking unfair margins on the forecourts.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers are once again having to dig deep just to go about their daily lives. Our data shows petrol and diesel have now gone up 10p a litre so far this year on the back of further increases in April of 3p and 2p respectively.

“Some of this is down to the oil price and the pound-to-dollar exchange rate making wholesale petrol more expensive for retailers to buy but unfortunately, it’s also very apparent that retailers are making massive margins on diesel.

“To put this into perspective, the wholesale price of diesel has been lower than petrol since the middle of April, yet diesel is nearly 8p a litre dearer at the pump. If retailers were treating drivers fairly this gap would be starting to close, instead of getting wider.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, May 10:

1. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB

2. Asda, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6UY

3. Asda, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UY

4. Sainsbury's, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ

