Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle in Preston.

Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 12:59 BST

Petrol prices across the UK have hit an average 150.1p a litre, reaching the highest level since last November, according to the AA motoring group.

Data also showed that average diesel prices rose to 158.3p a litre on Monday.

Experts blamed a rise in oil prices because of tensions in the Middle East, as well as a weaker pound compared to the dollar.

The AA predicted drivers would "re-tighten their belts on other spending".

Prices are based on data collected by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) from nearly 3,000 forecourts and analysed by market research firm Fuel Prices Online.

Data showed that 28.1% of the forecourts were charging at least 150p per litre for petrol on Monday, up from 23.8% a week earlier.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, April 26:

Petrol - 141.7p/ Diesel - 149.7p (Prices updated 26.04.24)

1. Asda, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UY

Petrol - 141.7p/ Diesel - 149.7p (Prices updated 26.04.24)

Petrol - 141.9p/ Diesel - 149.9p (Prices updated 26.04.24)

2. Sainsbury's, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ

Petrol - 141.9p/ Diesel - 149.9p (Prices updated 26.04.24)

Petrol - 141.9p / Diesel - 149.9p (Prices updated 25.04.24)

3. Tesco, Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6BX

Petrol - 141.9p / Diesel - 149.9p (Prices updated 25.04.24)

Petrol - 143.7p/ Diesel - 152.7p (Prices updated 25.04.24)

4. Texaco, Ribbleton Lane, Preston, PR1 5EB

Petrol - 143.7p/ Diesel - 152.7p (Prices updated 25.04.24)

