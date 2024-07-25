21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston for your summer holiday getaway

By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:43 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 19:01 BST

Millions of families are set to travel this weekend after many schools broke up for the summer holidays.

The RAC estimated that 13.8 million motorists in the UK will embark on leisure trips between Friday and Sunday. Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Thursday, July 25:

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 144.7p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

1. Essar, Blackpool Road, Preston, PR4 0XB

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 144.7p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 144.7p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

2. Euro Garages, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, Preston, PR4 0RS

Petrol - 136.7p/ Diesel - 144.7p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 148.7p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

3. bp, Blackpool Road, Lea, Preston, PR2 1XL

Petrol - 137.7p/ Diesel - 148.7p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

Petrol - 137.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

4. Shell, Bluebell Way, Preston, PR2 5PZ

Petrol - 137.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 24.07.24)

