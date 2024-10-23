Motorists could be hit with a £43 tax hike if Labour pushes through its significant Budget plans.

The proposal for a 5p per litre increase in fuel duty could generate approximately £2 billion annually, translating to an extra £43 per annum for petrol drivers and an additional £39 for diesel users.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader and Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper said she feared an increase in fuel duty would hit already stretched personal budgets, and said a lack of effective public transport meant the impact would be harsher.

She said: “We are deeply concerned about this proposal during a cost-of-living crisis.

“If there was a viable alternative in terms of being able to use buses and proper cycle routes and being able to use the train and they were accessible and affordable and comfortable and reliable, then I think it might be easier to stomach.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Wednesday, October 23:

1 . Asda, Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7JY Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 08.11.24) | Google Photo Sales