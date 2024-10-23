21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston as fuel duty expected to rise

By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:43 GMT
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 15:32 GMT

Drivers could see a 7p hike in fuel duty as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is said to be considering raising the tax in the upcoming budget announcement.

Motorists could be hit with a £43 tax hike if Labour pushes through its significant Budget plans.

The proposal for a 5p per litre increase in fuel duty could generate approximately £2 billion annually, translating to an extra £43 per annum for petrol drivers and an additional £39 for diesel users.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader and Treasury spokesperson Daisy Cooper said she feared an increase in fuel duty would hit already stretched personal budgets, and said a lack of effective public transport meant the impact would be harsher.

She said: “We are deeply concerned about this proposal during a cost-of-living crisis.

“If there was a viable alternative in terms of being able to use buses and proper cycle routes and being able to use the train and they were accessible and affordable and comfortable and reliable, then I think it might be easier to stomach.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Wednesday, October 23:

Petrol - 130.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 08.11.24)

1. Asda, Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7JY

Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 08.11.24)

2. Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ

Petrol - 130.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 08.11.24)

3. Tesco, Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN

Petrol - 131.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 07.11.24)

4. Gulf, Millbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0XW

