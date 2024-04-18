19 of the best places for desserts in Lancashire to try in 2024 if you haven't already

From ice cream to cake, pie and pastries – there are plenty of great dessert places in Lancashire.

Sean Gleaves
You’re never too old for a sweet treat!

We asked residents to share their favourite dessert places in Lancashire.

In no particular order, here are 17 places they recommended:

1. Garden Terrace Coffee House

Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LQ | 4.9 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "Excellent cake selection and tasty food menu." Photo: Garden Terrace Coffee House

2. The Cow Shed

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0QB | 4.6 out of 5 (245 Google reviews) | "Great for ice cream, cakes, coffee and also does great breakfast options." Photo: Google

3. Creams Cafe

Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, FY1 4RU | 4.1 out of 5 (361 Google reviews) | "Really nice place, friendly staff, excellent service. Food was superb." Photo: Google

4. Dottie’s Desserts

Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX | 3.3 out of 5 (114 Google reviews) | "Staff really nice and the young lady who served us was super friendly." Photo: Google

