Jane and Simon Plum of Plum & Co

Peaky Blinders, Shameless, Brassic and more: 16 pictures inside Preston vintage prop shop that works with TV hits

If you're a regular TV viewer, you will have no doubt seen some of Plum & Co's vintage goods.

By Adam Lord
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:35 am

The Grimsargh-based business has provided props for productions ranging from Peaky Blinders to Shameless, Born and Bred, Gentleman Jack and comedy drama Brassic.

We paid a visit to see siblings Simon and Jane Plum, who run the family business set up by their father David in 1963.

Below are the best of our pictures from photographer Neil Cross. Read more about their fascinating line of work HERE

1.

There are some startling sights in the business which specialises in vintage props, pub decor and architectural salvage.

2.

Simon makes sure one of his props is standing to attention

3.

Jane is largely responsible for the administration and running of the business

4.

A sign of times gone by for Simon...

PrestonNeil Cross
