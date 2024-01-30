News you can trust since 1886
15 of the best breakfast spots in and around Preston, according to Google reviews

In a quest to find the best breakfast in Preston, we've scoured Google reviews to unveil the ultimate morning meal spots for 2024.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Jan 2024, 19:26 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 19:28 GMT

From stylish cafes to classic greasy spoons, these eateries will provide a much-needed wake-up call for those hankering for the perfect breakfast.

We've sifted through hundreds of reviews and compiled the top-rated hotspots across the city.

So, without further ado, these are the breakfast venues you have to try in 2024:

Plungington Road, Preston, PR1 7UB | 4.5 out of 5 (93 Google reviews) | "Delicious as always and really quick delivery. Huge portions, great value for money. I swear that it is one of the best restaurants for breakfast."

1. Sunny Side Fusion Kitchen

Miller Arcade, Preston, PR1 2QY | 4.7 out of 5 (434 Google reviews) | "Super friendly staff, lovely atmosphere, delicious food and great location."

2. Rise

Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NR | 4.7 out of 5 (178 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast in Preston. Nice and cosy little place, great vegetarian options."

3. Ravenous

Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT | 4.7 out of 5 (198 Google reviews) | "Best breakfast I've had for long time. Highly recommended."

4. Town House Coffee and Brew Bar

