News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

11 pictures showing progress on Preston’s new Animate cinema, restaurant and leisure complex

Ten months of work to construct Preston’s new entertainment, food and leisure venue, Animate, is starting to yield visible results – and the Post has been along to take a close-up look at how the project is going.
By Paul Faulkner
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 04:19 BST

With the opening date around 18 months away, the landmark development is rapidly rising out the land that was prevously occupied by the city’s old indoor market and multi-storey car park – and the familiar computer-generated images of the scheme are now becomg a reality.

This is what we saw on our behind-the-scenes tour...

Preston's three/four-storey entertainment and restaurant venue is really starting to take shape

1. Preston's three/four-storey entertainment and restaurant venue is really starting to take shape

Preston's three/four-storey entertainment and restaurant venue is really starting to take shape Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The steelwork started going in last month to create a structure that will house an eight-screen cinema, 16-lane bowling alley, competitive games outlet, five restaurants and a street food hub

2. The steelwork started going in last month

The steelwork started going in last month to create a structure that will house an eight-screen cinema, 16-lane bowling alley, competitive games outlet, five restaurants and a street food hub Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The sloped seating area in the cinema space can seen in this image

3. WLEP-22-07-2023-Preston Animate complex progress 3-NWupload

The sloped seating area in the cinema space can seen in this image Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
There will be a below ground car park with 164 spaces

4. WLEP-22-07-2023-Preston Animate complex progress 5-NWupload

There will be a below ground car park with 164 spaces Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Preston