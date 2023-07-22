Ten months of work to construct Preston’s new entertainment, food and leisure venue, Animate, is starting to yield visible results – and the Post has been along to take a close-up look at how the project is going.
With the opening date around 18 months away, the landmark development is rapidly rising out the land that was prevously occupied by the city’s old indoor market and multi-storey car park – and the familiar computer-generated images of the scheme are now becomg a reality.
This is what we saw on our behind-the-scenes tour...
1. Preston's three/four-storey entertainment and restaurant venue is really starting to take shape
Preston's three/four-storey entertainment and restaurant venue is really starting to take shape
2. The steelwork started going in last month
The steelwork started going in last month to create a structure that will house an eight-screen cinema, 16-lane bowling alley, competitive games outlet, five restaurants and a street food hub
The sloped seating area in the cinema space can seen in this image
4. WLEP-22-07-2023-Preston Animate complex progress 5-NWupload
There will be a below ground car park with 164 spaces