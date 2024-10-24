11 impressive pictures show Preston's new cinema and restaurant complex is almost complete

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 04:04 BST
Preston’s long-awaited new cinema, leisure and restaurant development reaches a major milestone next week.

The "Animate” complex will officially be handed over from the builders to Preston City Council.

It marks the moment that construction work will come to an end – and our cameras have captured what the site looks like just days beforehand.

The construction phase of the development will be done within days after arround two years of work

1. .

The construction phase of the development will be done within days after arround two years of work Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The market traders have a new neighbour.

2. .

The market traders have a new neighbour. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The two-storey main building will soon be opened up to the tenants that will occupy it, allowing them to kit out their premises

3. .

The two-storey main building will soon be opened up to the tenants that will occupy it, allowing them to kit out their premises Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
The restaurants and entertainment venues will welcome their first customers early next year

4. .

The restaurants and entertainment venues will welcome their first customers early next year Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPreston City Council
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice