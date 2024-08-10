That will leave the winter months for the raft of operators that will occupy it to move in and make their individual units their own, ahead of opening next spring.
Preston's 'Animate' cinema, restaurant and leisure development has been under construction for more than 18 months - and is not far off being finished. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
The three-storey complex stands on the spot that used to be occupied by the city's old indoor market. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Seven of the nine units now have tenants signed up, with just one of the restaurant spaces remaining and an operator for the competive games actvity outlet yet to be found. Photo: Inform Communications
This week, it was announced that the food hall within Animate will feature four independent eateries, which will sit alongside a cocktail bar in the same unit. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
