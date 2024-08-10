10 revealing pictures show how Preston's new cinema, restaurant and leisure complex looks as building work nears completion

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 14:21 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 14:36 GMT
Construction of Preston’s ‘Animate’ cinema and leisure development is due to be complete by the autumn.

That will leave the winter months for the raft of operators that will occupy it to move in and make their individual units their own, ahead of opening next spring.

After this week's announcement about how the food hall within the complex will operate, the Lancashire Post took a bird’s eye view of the city’s forthcoming new attraction.

>» Click here to read more about all of the outlets coming to Preston within the Animate scheme.

Preston's 'Animate' cinema, restaurant and leisure development has been under construction for more than 18 months - and is not far off being finished.

1. Preston's new cinema and leisure complex takes shape

Preston's 'Animate' cinema, restaurant and leisure development has been under construction for more than 18 months - and is not far off being finished. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The three-storey complex stands on the spot that used to be occupied by the city's old indoor market.

2. Preston's new cinema and leisure complex takes shape

The three-storey complex stands on the spot that used to be occupied by the city's old indoor market. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Seven of the nine units now have tenants signed up, with just one of the restaurant spaces remaining and an operator for the competive games actvity outlet yet to be found.

3. Preston's new cinema and leisure complex takes shape

Seven of the nine units now have tenants signed up, with just one of the restaurant spaces remaining and an operator for the competive games actvity outlet yet to be found. Photo: Inform Communications

Photo Sales
This week, it was announced that the food hall within Animate will feature four independent eateries, which will sit alongside a cocktail bar in the same unit.

4. Preston's new cinema and leisure complex takes shape

This week, it was announced that the food hall within Animate will feature four independent eateries, which will sit alongside a cocktail bar in the same unit. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashire Post
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice