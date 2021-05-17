10 of the best restaurants in Preston as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

10 of the best restaurants in Preston as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers

The further easing of lockdown restrictions has got many of us planning a visit to a restaurant in the Preston area.

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:37 pm
Updated Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:40 pm

Restaurant in Preston have today (Monday, May 17) reopened their doors along with hospitality venues across the county.

To give you a few ideas of where to book, here are 10 of the city's best restaurants that have opened for indoor service this week, as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here

1. Rise. (5)

(106 reviews) - 15 Miller Arcade, Preston PR1 2QY

Buy photo

2. The Mad Hunter (5)

(269 reviews) - Garstang Road, St Michaels, Preston PR3 0TD.

Buy photo

3. 263 (5)

(77 reviews) - 10 Camden Place, Preston PR1 3JL England

Buy photo

4. The Ginger Bistro (4.5)

(292 reviews) - 333 Garstang Road Fulwood, Preston PR2 9UP.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3