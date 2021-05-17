10 of the best restaurants in Preston as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers
The further easing of lockdown restrictions has got many of us planning a visit to a restaurant in the Preston area.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:37 pm
Updated
Monday, 17th May 2021, 2:40 pm
Restaurant in Preston have today (Monday, May 17) reopened their doors along with hospitality venues across the county.
To give you a few ideas of where to book, here are 10 of the city's best restaurants that have opened for indoor service this week, as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.
