Company which owns iconic Lancaster pub goes into administration

Patrick Lannagan and Julien Irving of Mazars LLP have been appointed Joint Administrators of Provincial Hotels & Inns Limited (“the Company”), as of June 21.

The company, which was incorporated in 2013, owns and trades four public houses and a hotel/brasserie in north Lancashire.

Patrick Lannagan, joint administrator, said: “Trading will continue while the Administrators assess the financial position of the businesses.

The company which owns The Yorkshire Taps in Lancaster (formerly known as The Yorkshire House), has gone into administration.

"Given the popularity of the pubs and hotel, the Joint Administrators are confident of achieving a positive outcome for the sites.”

"We will be writing to all creditors over the next few days but would encourage anyone with an interest in taking over the public houses and hotel/brasserie to make contact with Avison Young.

“The teams at each of the pubs and the hotel are very appreciative of the support of our customers at this difficult time. That continued support will give us the best chance of securing a successful outcome and preserving jobs.”

The five establishments in administration are: Yorkshire Taps, Lancaster; The County Lodge & Brasserie, Carnforth; The Blue Anchor, Bolton-le-Sands; The Manor Inn, Lancaster and The Windmill Tavern, Preston.