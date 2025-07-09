Commitment to customer care earns Rosie a promotion

Helping buyers in Darwen make their dream move has earned Rosie Tierney a promotion.

Rosie has been employed by Elan Homes for over two years and uses a mix of her sales background and personal experience of living in a new home to support homebuyers.

Based at Tower Gardens in Darwen, where homeowners have described her as friendly, helpful and supportive, Rosie was recently promoted to senior sales executive.

Rosie, who’s worked in sales for more than 20 years, said: “Buying a home is a key life moment and a very emotive purchase. It’s important to provide support to ensure people have the best possible experience when buying a new Elan home.”

Rosie has worked on Elan sites across the North West including Balmoral Gardens in Southport and Hazelfields in Poynton.

“I love meeting new people and helping them throughout their home buying journey, from guiding them through floor and site plans, to recommending solicitors and independent financial advisors and helping them make design decisions by showing them the various options and upgrades available,” she said.

“I’ve lived in two new build homes and so I can relate to customers and share my experience with them.”

Five-star reviews for Elan on Trustpilot note Rosie’s professional and friendly manner, describing her as knowledgeable, offering good sound advice and clear communication, plus support throughout to help them enjoy the excitement of buying a new home.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Rosie’s promotion to senior sales executive is thoroughly deserved. She’s demonstrated that she cares about the customer experience. We’ve received excellent feedback from homeowners about Rosie. Many have commented about her communication in keeping them updated about their new home, answering their queries and how her customer service skills are second to none.”

The new homes Elan is building, and Rosie is selling at Tower Gardens are close to Lower Darwen Primary School, making them an ideal option for families. There are plenty of opportunities to explore the outdoors including Bold Venture Park and the moors surrounding Darwen Tower. Blackburn and Darwen are both around three miles away, putting a range of shops, bars and restaurants within easy reach.

Current availability includes three and four-bedroom homes with prices from £229,995.

A four-bedroom detached Brandon style property overlooking a woodland is ready to move into from £329,995.

A future phase of two and three-bedroom homes is planned to cater for local housing needs. Interest in these homes, which are due to be released for sale later this year, is expected to be high.

“We have 18 homes now occupied at Tower Gardens and have taken reservations on another 10 homes. Buyers have mainly been local to Darwen or Blackburn and we’ve had some people move from Bolton and Bury,” Rosie added.

“There’s a sense of community here already. It’s lovely to see the children playing out and making friends with their new neighbours. Parents will sit outside and supervise the children as they also enjoy their time together. Everyone is very friendly and welcoming.”

The show home and sales centre at Tower Gardens are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. For more information see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/tower-gardens.