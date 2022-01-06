Collinson Construction appoints new business development manager

Julie Hood has joined the Lancashire-based firm

Julie Hood has joined Collinson Construction to help it secure more modular-led building projects in the education, healthcare, and commercial sectors.

Julie has worked in the construction industry for over 30 years and has had previous business development roles with companies including NetZero Buildings, MAR Offsite, Ilke Homes and Capita.

Robert Duxbury, managing director of Collinson Construction, said: “We’ve invested significantly in our modular construction expertise and infrastructure over the last few years as more organisations are starting to look at modular methods. We believe firmly that modular solutions will play an increasingly vital role in creating the sustainable buildings our society needs.

“Julie is an incredibly experienced business development manager with outstanding credentials in the offsite construction sector. As part of our wider business development team, Julie’s knowledge and relationships will help us connect with more of the organisations that can benefit from modular projects.”

Julie added: “This is an exciting new challenge for me. Collinson Construction is an innovative and forward-thinking company that has created an impressive modular manufacturing facility. I’m looking forward to being part of the company and helping it win and deliver more modular-led projects for clients.”

Collinson Construction’s recent modular projects include a new training facility for Ealing Trailfinders Rugby and Cricket Club and a new arts and music teaching centre for Morecambe Bay Academy.

It is building up a strong pipeline of modular projects and will soon start work on a project to create new modular teaching spaces at Central Lancaster High School.