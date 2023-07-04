A COUPLE who describe themselves as 'coffee geeks' are set to open a new coffee shop in Penwortham.

Helen and James Lillis, who live in Penwortham, are opening up a new, independent coffee shop in Liverpool Road under the name Three Sisters Coffee Roasters.

They said the venture was an opportunity for them to share their passion for all things ethical and environmentally friendly.

What will three sisters bring to Penwortham coffee scene that's new?

James Lillis, said: “We love how Penwortham has changed in recent years and one of the reasons we moved back to the area is that there are so many great cafes. We hope that our offering will compliment what is already being enjoyed by so many.

“Our plans are to sell delicious cakes and brunch items but we hope what makes us different from other options is our approach to the quality and variety of coffees that we'll offer. First and foremost we’re coffee people and we want to share our love and excitement about coffee with others.

“Having worked with speciality coffee for a while we understand that, just like not everyone enjoys the same wine or beer, not everyone enjoys the same coffee.

"We know that some people love full-bodied chocolatey Brazilian coffee while others prefer floral and acidic Ethiopian coffee. That’s why, as well as our espresso blends, we’re going to be selling a range of seasonal single origins that everyone can enjoy the taste of.

“For us coffee is a sensory experience and we want our coffee to be visually impressive as well as smelling and tasting great. Alongside our espresso-based drinks, one of the ways we’re going to do this is by offering to handcraft our filter coffee in a wide variety of ways.”

What's the theme behind Three Sisters?

Helen and James hope the cafe will become a part of the community and a space used by families, friends and collegaues to socialise.

James said: "We’re aiming to create a community space where friends can socialise and families can make memories together over great-tasting and ethically sourced coffee. Whether that’s regular family pancakes on a Sunday morning or the odd flat white with friends, we want our coffee shop in Penwortham to be a place where people can relax and enjoy themselves while supporting a business that is trying to make the world just a little bit better.

"We decided on the Three Sisters Coffee Roasters name for several reasons, the most important of which is family.

"We have three young daughters and we’re really keen to build a business which they can be proud of when they are older. For us, this means creating a business that is caring, future looking and puts looking after the environment at the heart of what we do.”

Helen and James have been in the speciality coffee industry for almost three years.

James said: "During the pandemic - along with some friends - we set up an ethical and environmentally friendly coffee club, which partners with some of the UK’s leading independent coffee roasters, to distribute their amazing coffee to hundreds of coffee lovers across the UK.

"This experience, especially our partnership working, has allowed us to learn so much about coffee. Over the last few years we’ve tasted hundreds of different coffees and have gained a good understanding of the various factors that impact the quality of a cup of coffee, such as the altitude the beans are grown at and how a bean is removed from the cherry.

"All the coffee we’ll be selling is fully traceable which helps us to ensure that the producers get paid a better price for their green beans.”