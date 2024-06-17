Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A busy pub in Tarleton is looking for new management - here’s how to apply.

The Cock & Bottle on Church Road is looking for an “experienced” management couple to take charge of the pub.

Located in the quaint village of Tarleton, the ideal candidates will have expertise in front and back of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the pub said: “This position offers the right people an exciting opportunity to lead our team and maintain the exceptional standards that our customers have come to expect.”

The Cock & Bottle on Church Road is looking for an “experienced” management couple to take charge of the pub | Contributed

What skills will the ideal candidates have?

Front of house and back of house experience

Personal license holder

Have at least five years of experience managing a food operation

Food and drink-driven

Social media savvy

Good with cost controls

Small event knowledge

Ability to bring your own ideas to increase sales.

What is in it for me?

Three-bed accommodation

25% of net sales

How can I apply?