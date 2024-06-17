Popular Cock & Bottle Pub in Tarleton looking for new management - how to apply
A busy pub in Tarleton is looking for new management - here’s how to apply.
The Cock & Bottle on Church Road is looking for an “experienced” management couple to take charge of the pub.
Located in the quaint village of Tarleton, the ideal candidates will have expertise in front and back of the house.
A spokesman for the pub said: “This position offers the right people an exciting opportunity to lead our team and maintain the exceptional standards that our customers have come to expect.”
What skills will the ideal candidates have?
- Front of house and back of house experience
- Personal license holder
- Have at least five years of experience managing a food operation
- Food and drink-driven
- Social media savvy
- Good with cost controls
- Small event knowledge
- Ability to bring your own ideas to increase sales.
What is in it for me?
- Three-bed accommodation
- 25% of net sales
How can I apply?
To apply, send your CV to [email protected]
