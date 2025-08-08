Lostock Hall’s Co-op store has hit the market, but shoppers need not worry - the mini-supermarket isn’t going anywhere.

The purpose-built convenience store in Watkin Lane is for sale as an investment property and is let to Co-op for the next 10 years, with a guarantee from Tesco Stores Limited.

Rightmove says the property boasts a total rental income of £75,113 per year - excluding additional costs like business rates, service charges, insurance, and VAT.

An asking price has not been disclosed at this stage, with interested parties to enquire with property consultants Dove Haigh Phillips.

The property consists of a detached purpose built convenience store across ground and first floor with brick elevations beneath a pitched tiled and flat roof.

The store is on a site of 0.3 Acres (0.12 Hectares) with a car park providing 10 parking spaces (1 accessible).

