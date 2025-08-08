Co-op store goes up for sale in Lostock Hall - what it means for shoppers

By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 8th Aug 2025, 15:43 BST
Lostock Hall’s Co-op store has hit the market, but shoppers need not worry - the mini-supermarket isn’t going anywhere.

The purpose-built convenience store in Watkin Lane is for sale as an investment property and is let to Co-op for the next 10 years, with a guarantee from Tesco Stores Limited.

The purpose-built convenience store in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall is for sale as an investment property and is let to Co-op for the next 10 years
The purpose-built convenience store in Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall is for sale as an investment property and is let to Co-op for the next 10 years | Google

Rightmove says the property boasts a total rental income of £75,113 per year - excluding additional costs like business rates, service charges, insurance, and VAT.

An asking price has not been disclosed at this stage, with interested parties to enquire with property consultants Dove Haigh Phillips.

The property consists of a detached purpose built convenience store across ground and first floor with brick elevations beneath a pitched tiled and flat roof.

The store is on a site of 0.3 Acres (0.12 Hectares) with a car park providing 10 parking spaces (1 accessible).

You can view the listing on Rightmove here.

Related topics:Preston

