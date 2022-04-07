Co-op boss says supply issues ‘still a huge challenge’ amid product shortages

Interim chief executive officer Shirine Khoury-Haq, who will permanently replace Steve Murrells in the top job next month, told the PA news agency that “price rises are a given” as higher supply costs add to an array of inflationary pressures.

Allan Leighton, chairman of the group, added that inflation was currently “in the ballpark of 4% to 5%” as the retailer committed to pumping money into keeping key items affordable amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The company said it had invested £18 million in price reductions over the past year and will hold the price of around 1,000 popular products.