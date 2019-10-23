Closed hotel and wedding venue in Chorley is set to be transformed into new apartments

A former hotel and wedding venue that suddenly shut its doors is set to be transformed into a new set of apartments.

The Brook House Hotel in Clayton-Le-Woods closed for business in April after owners M&G Sobti Ltd evicted its wedding business tenants over rent issues.

Now the brothers behind the hotel’s parent company, Pradeep and Akshay Sobti, are set to transform the building in to 14 apartments after previously saying they don’t want to leave it as an abandoned property.

Pradeep said: “It’s a beautiful building and we still have a mortgage and council tax to pay, so we don’t want it to just sit there unused.

"We’re hoping to maintain what it looks like going forward.

“Now it’s just about figuring out exactly what we want to do. It’s still in the planning stages for us, really. We’re exploring our options.

“We’re not hoteliers by trade so it will be a huge step to commit to the project. We’re still waiting for the financial details at the moment.”

The plans were given the green light by Chorley Council on Monday, October 14 along with a signed off Section 106 agreement to legally secure financial contributions to the local area.

Among the agreements is £22,386 towards football prevision at the council’s looming £2.2 million West Way Sports Hub.

The sports hub is set to create a floodlit full-sized artificial grass pitch and three grass pitches; one full-size and two nine-a-side.

A further £1,960 has been dedicated to improving Clayton Brook Village Centre including new paving, a notice board and seating.

Some £210 is also being offered for site improvements at the allotments in Manor Road, Clayton-Le-Woods.

The Sobti brothers will have three years to start work on the conversion; after which a fresh planning application would be needed to carry out any work.

The conversion will see parking reduced from 26 spaces to 13 but with secure space for 14 cycles created. The apartments are set to be one bedroom each.

Rent problems for hoteliers

Owner Pradeep Sobti previously said that the plan was never to go ahead with the apartment project as long as rent payments weren’t a problem.

Speaking in May, he said: “The intention was never to go ahead as long as tenants were paying rent.

“We are now working with the council on this. It’s a business plan and the best that we have.

"It’s a beautiful building and a beautiful place. We don’t want to leave it as an abandoned property.

“I really, really hope we can now go in the right direction.”