Clitheroe Based Schoolwear Brand, Trutex, Featured in Netflix No.1 Hit Series Adolescence
Trutex was commissioned by the production team to supply bespoke blazers, shirts and skirts for the cast, helping to create an authentic and cohesive school environment on screen.
Matthew Easter, Group CEO at Trutex comments: “We’re thrilled to see our uniforms featured so prominently in Adolescence, it’s fantastic showcase for our brand and a proud moment for our team in Clitheroe.”
Founded in 1865, Trutex is one of the UK’s oldest and most trusted school uniform suppliers, known for quality, durability and commitment to sustainability.
With Adolescence continuing to hold the top sport on Netflix UK, Trutex’s on-screen appearance is being seen by millions of viewers across the country.