Clitheroe Based Schoolwear Brand, Trutex, Featured in Netflix No.1 Hit Series Adolescence

By Rowena Allen
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 13:16 BST
Leading school uniform supplier, Trutex has taken centre stage in Netflix’s current No 1 UK series, Adolescence. The acclaimed drama, which has captivated audiences and critics alike, showcases Trutex uniforms throughout the series, particularly in one episode shot entirely within a school setting.

Trutex was commissioned by the production team to supply bespoke blazers, shirts and skirts for the cast, helping to create an authentic and cohesive school environment on screen.

Matthew Easter, Group CEO at Trutex comments: “We’re thrilled to see our uniforms featured so prominently in Adolescence, it’s fantastic showcase for our brand and a proud moment for our team in Clitheroe.”

Founded in 1865, Trutex is one of the UK’s oldest and most trusted school uniform suppliers, known for quality, durability and commitment to sustainability.

With Adolescence continuing to hold the top sport on Netflix UK, Trutex’s on-screen appearance is being seen by millions of viewers across the country.

