Clinical trials company Panthera preparing to take part in Race for Life Manchester 10k 2025

Clinical trials company Panthera Biopartners, which has clinical research clinics across the UK including Preston and Rochdale, is preparing to take part in Race for Life Manchester 2025 following the success of last year’s race where the Panthera team was the single largest group fundraiser for the event.

The Race for Life Manchester 10k will take place on Sunday, May 11 at Heaton Park in Manchester.

Panthera’s team, consisting of 23 employees, is busy fundraising and seeking sponsorship to beat the impressive £4000 raised last year for Cancer Research UK.

Stuart Young, CEO of Panthera commented: “As a company we are dedicated to advancing medical research across all therapy areas and have extensive experience in running cancer clinical trials. We are very proud of our team for the second year running, to help raise funds and make a contribution in the fight against cancer. Whether they will be running, jogging, walking, or simply cheering from the sidelines, we are proud of their involvement and their dedication to such a worthwhile cause. Go team Panthera!”.

Panthera is the UK’s largest Site Management Organisation (SMO) which recruits patients and runs clinical trials at six dedicated clinical research clinics across the UK on behalf of its global pharmaceutical clients. Since launching in 2019, Panthera has rapidly grown to be number one in the UK recruiting patients and running a wide range of clinical trials across multiple therapy areas including oncology, vaccines, cardiovascular, general medicine, neurology, respiratory, rheumatology and NASH.

Panthera’s clinical research clinics give local patients and GPs the opportunity to participate in the latest groundbreaking clinical research. Patient volunteers can gain additional benefits from taking part in clinical research such as regular health assessments, access to new treatments, as well as helping to advance medical understanding for future generations.

Those who would like to find out more can visit Home - Panthera Bio (pantheraclinic.co.uk)