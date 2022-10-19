City Centre 'safe space' welcomes Mayor to trial new games
Preston’s Mayor took time out to visit the ‘Geek Retreat’ game store where locals are also welcome to use as a ‘safe space’.
The City of Preston Mayor, Councillor Neil Darby, paid a visit to Preston’s premier gaming store and cafe on Saturday and put in a winning performance at the table.
Geek Retreat prides itself on offering the community a safe, friendly environment where people can meet, eat, shop and play together, and Councillor Darby met with customers to hear first hand about how they have benefited from having somewhere that they feel welcomed.
The Mayor was cordially invited to the Geek Retreat store in St.George’s Shopping Centre to meet with customers and staff.
However, whilst also enjoying a milkshake, Preston’s Mayor even sat down to play the popular ‘Magic the Gathering’ with customers, a favourite, popular tabletop card game filled with strategic battles and unique card decks.
Paul Wencliffe, who played ‘Magic the Gathering’ with the Mayor, said: “I was quite surprised at how good the Mayor was at the game. I had to be on my best for this one!“Geek Retreat has given me a sense of belonging. Before I started coming, I didn’t feel there was anywhere in Preston I could go to pursue my interests, but now I have found a home and made so many new friends. The welcome you get from the staff when you walk through the door is so warm and friendly.”Despite the Mayor’s Magic win, Councillor Darby, was quite modest about his victory. He said: “I think the card deck had a hand in my win - but it was great fun and wonderful to meet so many people who have found a home at Geek Retreat.I am already looking forward to my next visit!”
Geek Retreat runs stores and gaming cafes across the UK and has just announced record sales over the first nine months of 2022 despite challenging high street conditions.
Store Manager, Matt Laing, said: “We offer an alternative on the high street, but we have many customers who use our facilities as a safe space, and we enjoy watching new friendships blossom!”