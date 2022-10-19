Paul Wencliffe, who played ‘Magic the Gathering’ with the Mayor, said: “I was quite surprised at how good the Mayor was at the game. I had to be on my best for this one!“Geek Retreat has given me a sense of belonging. Before I started coming, I didn’t feel there was anywhere in Preston I could go to pursue my interests, but now I have found a home and made so many new friends. The welcome you get from the staff when you walk through the door is so warm and friendly.”Despite the Mayor’s Magic win, Councillor Darby, was quite modest about his victory. He said: “I think the card deck had a hand in my win - but it was great fun and wonderful to meet so many people who have found a home at Geek Retreat.I am already looking forward to my next visit!”